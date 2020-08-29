1/1
Helga Deriso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deriso, Helga
Helga Deriso, 84, formerly of Guilford and Madison passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at The Village at Mariner's Point in East Haven, CT. Born in Berlin, Germany, September 9, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Fritz and Melida Rentel Liebehenschel. Helga immigrated to America in 1955 to live with her late Aunt and Uncle, Meta Rentel Pflug and Werner Pflug in Hamden. Helga had worked as a bookkeeper for many years until retiring. She was always ready to charm with her sharp wit and infectious laugh. She enjoyed playing Bridge and Pinochle, writing poetry, playing piano and volunteering at local libraries. Helga loved the adventure of travel, touring many places throughout the world. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Helga is survived by her daughters, Dawn Deriso (John Gowan) of Kirkland, WA and Susan Deriso (Fred Trabucchi) of Cromwell; and her former husband Martin Deriso of Madison.
A private graveside service will be held at St Agnes Cemetery at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helga's memory can be made to Guilford Free Library http://guilfordfreelibrary.org/support-our-library/.
Please see her online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved