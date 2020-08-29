Deriso, Helga
Helga Deriso, 84, formerly of Guilford and Madison passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at The Village at Mariner's Point in East Haven, CT. Born in Berlin, Germany, September 9, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Fritz and Melida Rentel Liebehenschel. Helga immigrated to America in 1955 to live with her late Aunt and Uncle, Meta Rentel Pflug and Werner Pflug in Hamden. Helga had worked as a bookkeeper for many years until retiring. She was always ready to charm with her sharp wit and infectious laugh. She enjoyed playing Bridge and Pinochle, writing poetry, playing piano and volunteering at local libraries. Helga loved the adventure of travel, touring many places throughout the world. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Helga is survived by her daughters, Dawn Deriso (John Gowan) of Kirkland, WA and Susan Deriso (Fred Trabucchi) of Cromwell; and her former husband Martin Deriso of Madison.
A private graveside service will be held at St Agnes Cemetery at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helga's memory can be made to Guilford Free Library http://guilfordfreelibrary.org/support-our-library/
