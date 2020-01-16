Home

Grehl, Henry A.
Henry A. Grehl of East Haven, passed away at the age of 104 on January 10, 2020 at the Whispering Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in East Haven. He was born on April 17, 1915 in Moers-Meerbeck, Germany to the late Albert and Emma (Krause) Grehl.
He was predeceased by his wife Pauline (Swider) Grehl who he was married to for 65 years. Henry is survived by his three children, Robert H. (Rosemary) Grehl of East Haven, William H. (Donna) Grehl of Guilford, and Gloria M. Grehl of Orlando, Florida. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Henry came to the United States when he was fifteen years old with his parents who settled in New York City. It was there that he grew up and married his wife Pauline.
They moved to the New Haven area to find work and settled in East Haven to raise their children. Henry found work in the sheet metal trades which became a lifelong career.
There will be no funeral services at this time.
A graveside service and burial will be held at later date.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 18, 2020
