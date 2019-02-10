Brooker, Henry "Boo Boo"

Henry "Boo Boo" Brooker died peacefully at home on February 1, 2019. Henry was born in New Haven April 14, 1960 and worked in the Environmental Services Department at Yale New Haven Hospital. Prior to that he was employed at Bayer Pharmaceuticals and was a basketball official for Board #10. He is the beloved husband of AnnMarie Levatino-Brooker. Son of the late Henry Brooker and Eleanor "Helen" Nesmith Bryant and loving son of his stepfather James H. Bryant, Sr. Cherished brother of Regina Gatewood, Jocelyn Claudio, Precious Bryant, Kenny Bryant, Craig Hobby and the late James "Pokey" H. Bryant, Jr. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and family. Henry will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services and burial were private per Henry's wishes. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Share a memory and sign Henry's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 10, 2019