|
|
Fresenius III, Henry C.
Henry Conrad Fresenius III, 69, of North Branford, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Debra Powers Fresenius. Henry was born on August 6, 1950, in New Haven to the late Henry and Dorothy (Crandall) Fresenius Jr. He served in the United States Army Reserves for 6 years. Prior to his illness, Henry worked for Kevin Roche John Dinkeloo & Associates for over 30 years. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and loved spending time with his wife and friends in Aruba every year. In his younger years, Henry was a past member of the New Haven Traveling Sports Club and served as Umpire in Chief for the North Branford Little League. He could often be found coaching any one of his children in basketball, hockey, baseball or softball. Henry is survived by three children, Naomi Ferrara (Dominic) of Hamden, Henry Fresenius IV (Christina) of West Haven and Deborah Furtado (Paul) of Wallingford. He is also survived by his sister, Katherine Ward and predeceased by his brother Albert Fresenius and sister Barbara Fresenius. Henry's pride and joy were his three grandchildren Grace and Andrew Furtado and the late Mark Anthony Pappacoda Jr. The Fresenius family wishes to thank Henry's entire care team and Connecticut Hospice for the compassion, care and comfort provided to him during his brief illness. Special thanks to the staff of the Smilow Cancer Hospital, and Dr. Higgins and staff at Shoreline Medical Center.
Family and friends are invited to go DIRECTLY to St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church on THURSDAY morning at 10 A.M. to celebrate A Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call on WEDNESDAY from 5pm to 8pm in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven. Sign Henry's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019