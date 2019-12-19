|
Fresenius III, Henry C.
It is with great sadness that the New Haven based architecture firm of Kevin Roche John Dinkeloo and Associates announces the death of Henry C. Fresenius III, a valued member of our staff for over thirty years. A resident of North Branford, Henry began working at the firm in 1987, and did so until his retirement this past summer. He was an indispensable member of the team, attending to the firm's logistical needs as well as managing its physical plant. He was a friend to all he met and certainly one of the most universally admired employees at the firm, always ready with his quick wit and deep humanity to be of service. He spent more time with the firm's founder, Kevin Roche, than perhaps anyone else at the company, and the two were close friends. On behalf of our current staff, our past staff, and our clients, who for so many years were enriched by his presence, we offer a heartfelt thanks to Henry for being part of our lives these many years. We send our deepest condolences to his family, who had so very little time with Henry during a well deserved retirement that had only just begun.
Published in The New Haven Register & Shoreline Times from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2019