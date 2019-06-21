Doyle, Henry (Harry)

Henry (Harry) Doyle, age 87 of Milford, beloved husband of Sarah Young Doyle, passed away June 19, 2019 at Milford Health Care. He was born in Nitshill, Glasgow, Scotland on September 25, 1931, son of the late Thomas and Mary McLoughlin Doyle. He was a veteran of the Royal Air Force. In 1970, Harry and Sarah, along with their children, immigrated to the United States residing in Milford. For many years, Harry worked as a printer at Van Dyke Printing of North Haven and later worked for Connecticut Driveshaft and Caspari. He was ordained as a Deacon of the Archdiocese of Hartford on June 10, 1989, serving at St. Gabriel Parish, Milford for over 25 years. Besides his wife Sarah, he is survived by his children Frances O'Neill, and Mary Doyle of Milford, Lucia Doyle and Ann Lee of West Haven, Thomas Doyle (Laura) of Orange, and Ruth Doyle-Smart (Craig) of Ansonia, 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins both in the United States and Scotland. He was predeceased by his son's-in-law Hugh O'Neill, Michael Greig and Morgan Lee, and his brothers Hugh, Thomas, and Michael. Calling hours will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Gabriel Church (St. Raphael Parish), Milford. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the . The Doyle Family would like to thank the staff at Milford Health Care for their kindness and empathy especially during these last weeks. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 22, 2019