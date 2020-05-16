Farley, Sr., Henry
Henry Douglas Alexander Farley, affectionately known as Joe, was born on August 15, 1920 in Rome, GA, to the late Luther Farley and Ella Alexander Farley. He was employed with Winchester Repeating Arms and The New Haven Register. After retiring, he and his wife Ellen were part-time crossing guards at The Foote School. Henry and his family were active parishioners at Community Baptist Church. He was the first van driver for the church and he enjoyed picking up the seniors weekly. Henry also served honorably in the US Army and was a proud WWII Veteran. Henry was predeceased by his wife, Ellen R. Farley; brother, William Luther Farley; sons, William Charlie Farley and W. Craig Farley. He is survived by his daughter, Shelia Farley (John) Best of Hamden; son Henry Farley Jr., of North Branford; and a host of grandchildren, family, and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Genesis Arden House, with special acknowledgement for the 4A staff (Roselene, Tabitha, Ruthann, and Darlene) for their devotion, compassion, and patience.
Interment will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven, CT 06515. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Farley family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.