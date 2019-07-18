Cooper, Henry G.

Henry G. Cooper, age 88, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Sally Gentile Cooper, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Henry was born in Brooklyn on September 10, 1930 to the late George and Mamie Abramshe Cockefur. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran and worked for Schick Safety Razor as an electrician in Milford for many years. Survivors include his children: Michael Cooper (Dawn) of Milford, Michele Cooper (Eric) of Ansonia, Susan C. Busk of Ansonia and Mary Cooper of West Haven, eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Henry was predeceased by his son, George H. Cooper.

Friends and family may call on Sunday, July 21st from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A service will be held in the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VFW Post 7788, 422 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford, CT 06460. To leave an online condolence, please visit

Published in The New Haven Register on July 19, 2019