Jaensch, Henry H.

Henry H. Jaensch, age 93, of Milford passed away, in his home, on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born on April 25, 1926 in New York City to the late Heinrich and Kate Baumbach Jaensch. He moved to Germany as a young boy and began his metal spinning apprenticeship at the age of 13 and was drafted into the German Army at the age of 17. He came back to the United States in 1949 and served in the United States Army in both the United States and Germany as a German translator. He began working for Maurer Metalcraft as a metal spinner in 1953 and continued to work with that company for over 62 years, retiring at the age of 89. He loved working in his yard and telling his life stories but he was happiest when he was either at work or spending time with his wife of 62 years Anneliese Behrens Jaensch whom he married in 1957. Besides his wife, he is survived by brother Hans Jaensch of Vermont, and sister Waltraut Vosverg of Germany, his sister-in-law Alfreda, his nieces and nephews Diana, Kathy, Christa, Brigitte, and Wolfgang, and many great-nieces and nephews and friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Margaret, nephew Herman, and 4 brothers-in-law. Calling hours are Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A funeral service will be held during the visitation at 5:30 p.m. with Rev. Ken Fellenbaum. Interment will be private. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 10, 2019