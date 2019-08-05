Home

Henry Helm


1938 - 2019
Henry Helm Obituary
Helm, Henry
After a long illness, Henry "Hank" Edward Helm, 81, of Asheville, NC, passed away surrounded by his family on July 30, 2019.
The son of Henry Helm and Ethel Edith Brayman, Hank was born in New Haven, Connecticut on February 19, 1938. Hank was a proud member of the US Marine Corps. He served from 1955 to 1959, during which time he reached the rank of Corporal. Hank had an infectious sense of humor and a profound love of music, particularly Frank Sinatra and the great American crooners.
Hank is survived by his wife Judith L. Helm of 33 years, his children Arron Edward Helm and wife Christie, Joshua Brayman Helm and partner Timothy Ryan, Michael Joseph Basso, Frank Anthony Basso and wife Michelle, and Marisa Falcigno and wife Lindsay Rogers; grandchildren Avrie Helm, Sierra Basso, Garrett Basso, Sheridan Basso, Rafaele Basso, and Gabriele Basso. Hank was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
A private service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Hank's name to the or to the Semper Fi Fund.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 11, 2019
