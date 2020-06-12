Luzzi, Henry J. "Hank"Henry J. "Hank" Luzzi had a wonderful life. He passed away peacefully at his home on June 9, 2020 in the arms of his wife of almost 60 years Claire (Cianelli) Luzzi; he was also surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 24, 1937 to Henry and Florence (Virgulto) Luzzi who predeceased him; he was raised in East Haven, CT and was a 1955 graduate of East Haven High School. He then did a post graduate year at the Hopkins School (1956) before matriculating to the Ohio State University ultimately to graduate from Southern Connecticut State University (1960) with a B.S. in Education. He later earned an M.S. in Educational Administration from the University of Bridgeport (1968). After graduation from college Hank started his career with the East Haven Board of Education as a science teacher at the East Haven Middle School. He spent his entire education career at the middle school where he held the positions of Administrative Assistant, Assistant Principal and then ultimately Principal of the place that was his home away from home from 1960 to 1991. Upon retirement he then served as Mayor of East Haven from 1991 to 1997. Hank is survived by his wife Claire, the love of his life. He was the proud father of: Michael Luzzi of East Haven, CT; Michele (Edward) Muzyka of Cheshire, CT; and Jeffrey (Kristen) Luzzi of Milford, CT. He is also survived by his beloved sister -in- law Sandra (Cianelli) Romano. There was nothing more important to Claire and Hank than family, but his grandchildren were his life and he was affectionately known to each as "Poppy." He is survived by 9 grandchildren; Andrew, Anthony, Nicole ( fiancée David DeCirce) Luzzi; Brittany (James) Lord, Amanda ( William) Weyrauch, Matthew and Brooke Muzyka and John " Jack" and Ryan Luzzi; and a great grandchild William Joseph Weyrauch. Included in this circle of family are his beloved nieces Robin ( James) Moore, Lynne (Robert) Celentano and their children Robert Celentano, Erica Celentano, Christina Moore and Eric Moore. Hank, who was an only child, shared a brotherly relationship with his cousin Vincent (Dinah) Virgulto of East Haven, CT.Hank served his state and community in many areas. One of his great joys was coaching football at East Haven High School alongside the legendary Frank Crisafi for whom he played for during his high school career. In addition to service to his town his love of athletics carried beyond his storied athletic careers at East Haven High School and Southern Connecticut State University. He later umpired and refereed high school and college baseball and basketball. His accolades in this area are numerous, but his commitment to the art of basketball officiating will leave a lasting legacy and there was barely a gym in the northeast that he could walk into without knowing someone. His involvement as President, New Haven District Board Approved Basketball Officials and as the long time Secretary Treasurer, New Haven District Board #10 allowed him to mentor many young basketball officials. His honors were numerous and far reaching. He was elected to the East Haven High School Athletic Hall of Fame, Southern Connecticut University Athletic Hall of Fame, New Haven Gridiron Club Hall of Fame and the Greater New Haven Diamond Club Baseball Hall of Fame. Hank's greatest joys were large holiday family gatherings with his children and his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Christmas Eve at the Luzzi house was an annual event that gave him immense joy. Claire and Hank traveled the country to drop the grandchildren and his nieces and nephews off at boarding schools and colleges; there wasn't a sporting event or dance recital that they missed. He took great pride in having a direct relationship with each and everyone of his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, as each proclaimed to be his favorite. The Luzzi family would like to thank his wonderful caregivers from CT. Hospice, especially Nicole, Amanda and Lynn.Relatives and friends are invited to go DIRECTLY to St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent dePaul Church MONDAY morning to celebrate A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Interment will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call SUNDAY from 4pm to 7pm at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 234 Foxon Rd (Rte. 80) East Haven. Masks will be required and all social distancing and gathering requirements will be enforced by the funeral staff. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT. Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or to a special place for Claire and Hank, The Monastery of Our Lady of Grace, 11 Race Hill Rd, Guilford, CT 06437. Sign Hank's guest book online at