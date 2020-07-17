Smidowicz Jr., Henry JohnHenry John Smidowicz Jr., age 68, formerly of Milford, passed away peacefully in the Hospice Unit at the Community Living Center, VA Hospital, West Haven, on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Henry was born in Derby, CT on March 19, 1952 to the late Henry John Smidowicz Sr. and Anastasia (Esther) Semchisen. He graduated from Notre Dame High School and attended the University of New Haven where he earned a bachelor's degree.Henry has been a resident in the Community Living Center for several years. During his time there he took part in many activities. He loved bocce, bowling, baseball and music. Henry's nickname was "Hammering Hank." He loved food, of which his favorites were ice cream and hot dogs. He also loved to attend the BBQ's at the VA. Henry was also part of the chimes choir at the VA. He would play Taps at the quarterly memorial service done to recognize and name all the veterans who passed away at the VA. Being visually impaired, another veteran would tap his leg when he needed to ring his chime in tune with the choir.Henry is survived by his loving sister, Kathleen Poirier and her husband, Joseph of Concord, NC, his loving brother, Stephen Smidowicz and his wife, Alison Lamothe of Edwardsville, IL, his nieces and nephews, Julia Squashic and her husband Joseph of Concord, NC, Kenneth Poirier and his wife Sherri of North Scituate, RI and Maxwell and Emma Smidowicz of Edwardsville, IL, and four great-nephews Alexander and Brayden Squashic and Aiden and Brett Poirier.The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the VA Medical Center for their kindness and compassion to Henry over the years, especially nurses Elaine Delillo, Carol Walsh, Leah Pamplona, Evelyn Colon, Karen Theilgard, Alla Kruglov, Teresa Kaminski, and Maritza Toro; Dr. Shin Lin, Dr. Chandrika Kumar, Dr. Kirsten Wilkins, and Mary Flanagan, APRN; recreation staff Sheri Kelley, Cheryl Cresta, Caitlin Allaire, and Bobbi Blake; administrative staff Gina Massimino, and Janet Manoleas; pharmacy Kristy Falco; social workers Alicia Lainas and Nancy Murphy; volunteers Jane and Nancy and Joe Zalewski.Family and friends may call on Thursday, July 23rd from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 24th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf Street, Milford. Interment will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VA Connecticut Fisher House (VA Connecticut Healthcare System, Fisher House [135F], ATTN: Amanda Salthouse, 950 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516). Checks may be made payable to VA Connecticut Healthcare System (memo line: VACT Fisher House GPF 9015). To share a memory, please visit,