Kowalczyk, Henry

Henry Kowalczyk of Branford died Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. He was the husband of the late Leona Andersen Kowalczyk.

Henry was born in New Haven September 29, 1925, son of the late Chester and Natalie Kowalczyk. He retired as a manager from Marlin Firearms in 1986, where he had worked for many years. Henry was an avid fisherman and he loved the horseraces, especially at Saratoga. Henry enjoyed family gatherings and anytime he could get together with family and friends. He is survived by his children, Mary-Lee (Ronald) Christoforo and Susan Andrews of Branford and Cindy (Joseph) Csire of Trumbull; his grandchildren, Mark, Todd, Michele, Lauren and Amy; his brother Mitchell Kowalczyk of Branford and his two great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Theodore Kowalczyk.

Funeral service will be Friday March 29, at 11:00 at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. Visitation prior to the funeral from 10:00-11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Branford Hills Health Care Center Recreation Fund, 189 Alps Road, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 27, 2019