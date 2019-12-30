New Haven Register Obituaries
Henry L. Pozzuoli Obituary
Pozzuoli, Henry L.
Henry L. Pozzuoli, 74, of West Haven entered into rest on December 24, 2019. Henry was born on November 19, 1945, in New Haven, CT, to the late Henry T. and Bertha Puzzuoli. He was the husband of Joanne Sciarra Pozzuoli. In addition to his wife, Henry leaves his son Henry A. Pozzuoli (Melissa), sisters Carolyn Healey (the late Michael), Patty Peters (Gary), two grandchildren Gabriella and Henry S. Pozzuoli, three nephews Albert Valerio, Brian and Daryl Soule, his niece Samantha Peters, his sister-in-law Alberta and brother-in-law Clem and his fur baby Annie. Henry graduated from the University of New Haven with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He furthered his education with a 6th year degree in teaching. In 2010, Henry retired from West Haven High School after 40 years as an industrial arts teacher. In addition to enlisting in the National Guard, Henry had numerous hobbies and interest including, fishing, photography, motor home travel with Joanne and auto mechanics. From the time he was very young, he worked with his Dad at the former Henry's Service Station on Campbell Ave.
The hours for visitation will take place on THURSDAY, Jan. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. On Friday morning, Jan. 3, the procession will leave the funeral home at 8:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church at 9 o'clock. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 1, 2020
