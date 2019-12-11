|
Clarence, Henry Louis
Clarence Louis Henry (85) of New Haven, Connecticut went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 6, 2019. Born on November 23, 1934 in Denison, Iowa, he was preceded in death by his wife Lois Marie Chinn Henry. He is survived by his daughter, LuAnn Mack and son-in-law, Roger Mack of West Haven and grandchildren, Rachel, Sarah, Rebecca and Nathanael Mack. He was predeceased by his siblings, Robert Henry and Laura Jean Bates. A graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa, he later went on to complete his Bachelor's Degree from Iowa State University. Clarence proudly served in both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army Reserves between 1954 and 1960. He later worked for companies such as Battelle Memorial Institute of Columbus, Ohio, Data General in Woodstock, CT and NEC Corporation in Boxborough, MA. He was a resident of Dayville, CT for over 30 years, and also resided in Brooklyn and Trumbull, CT. He humbly served as a Deacon in the Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Ohio and later in the Presbyterian Church in America in the Presbyterian Church of Coventry, CT.
Visitation will be Monday from 9-10 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m., with interment to follow at the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Presbyterian Church of Coventry Deacon's Fund. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Psalms 116:15 "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints."
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 13, 2019