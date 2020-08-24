1/1
Henry Moore
Moore, Henry
Mr. Henry Moore, 99 of Hamden went home to the Lord peacefully on August 18, 2020. Mr. Moore resided in Hamden for 58 years. He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years Helen Wood Moore. Mr. Moore worked at Yale University as a chef, the Weather Vane Restaurant for 30 years as Head Chef and retired from the Winthrop Care Center. Mr. Moore was a founding member of Christ Chapel New Testament Church where he served as Deacon Emeritus until his passing. He previously held offices of distinction within the Church and attended services faithfully until Covid 19.
Mr. Moore is survived by daughters Sharon and Carol, 3 grandchildren and 3 great-children, Brother-in law Horace Wilson and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years Helen Wood Moore.
Viewing, Thursday, August 27 – 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Wake – Limited to family – 7:00 p.m.
Christ New Testament Church – 220 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511
Graveside Homegoing
Friday, August 28 – 11:30 A.M.
Beaverdale Memorial Cemetery- Section K
Service Entrusted to Pender Funeral Service
95 Dixwell Ave., #2
New Haven, CT

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 24, 2020.
