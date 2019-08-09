New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Services
Pender Funeral Service
95 Dixwell Ave
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 752-9985
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
137 Pearl St.
Waterbury, CT
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
137 Pearl St.
Waterbury, CT
Henry P. Pearson


1950 - 2019
Henry P. Pearson Obituary
Pearson, Henry P.
Mr. Henry P. Pearson was called Home unexpectedly on August 3, 2019. He was the husband of Robin (Ferguson) Pearson. Pearson, known to his friends and family as Henry P., he was born on July 9, 1950 in Darlington, South Carolina to the late George and Charlotte (DuBose) Pearson. Henry attended Hillhouse High School in New Haven. Mr Pearson Worked numerous jobs including the New Haven Register and found his passion in music and became one of New Haven County's finest DJs and was a familiar face in the American Legion.
Viewing will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 10:00 a.m. with Service following at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 137 Pearl St., Waterbury, CT burial will be held at New Pine Grove Cemetery Arrangements Enterested to the care of Pender Funeral Service, 95 Dixwell Ave., #2, New Haven, Connecticut 06511.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 10, 2019
