Smernoff, Henry
Henry George Smernoff of New Haven, CT passed away on Sunday at 100 years old. He was born in 1919 in New Haven and later retired to Florida. He was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Connecticut School of Law. He was a Certified Public Accountant and Attorney for his career, in addition to owning and operating the New Haven Tobacco Company. He was a proud member of the Masons. He served on the New Haven Board of Finance and the original board of the New Haven Coliseum. He was a fencing champion and avid dancer. He was predeceased by his father, Nathan Smernoff, his mother, Fannie Smernoff. He lost his loving wife Betty Smernoff in 2013 after almost 65 years of marriage. He is survived by his four children, Linda Shuster of Florida, David Smernoff of New Haven, Judith Ellen Moody of Montana and Jan O'Donnell of Vermont. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren and his 4 great-grandchildren. All of his family loved him dearly and will miss his smiling face and infectious laugh. Henry was a hard-working, outgoing, kind, ethical and happy man who prided himself on his family and his business ventures. He was well ahead of his time with computer science, traveling the world and business ventures. Donations can be made in his memory to the , the Jewish Federation of Ft. Myers, Florida or Hope Hospice of Lee County, Florida.
Funeral Services at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven on THURSDAY morning, Nov. 7, 2019 with Interment Services to follow at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven. To sign an on-line registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 7, 2019