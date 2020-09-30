Potter, Herbert B.
Herbert Barrie Potter, age 83, of North Branford passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020 at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford. Herbert was the beloved husband of the late Joan Fitzgerald Potter. He was born in Derby, Connecticut on February 2, 1937 to the late Herbert and Jean (Troske) Potter II.
Herbert was a graduate of Pine High School in Ansonia. He was a Navy Veteran, serving in the Korean War as a baker. After completing his service, he was employed at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and as a school bus driver for the North Branford school system.
Herbert was an active member of St. Ambrose Parish serving as an usher for St. Augustine Church for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the singing group "The Musical Notes." Some of Herbs favorite things to do were to laugh, cook, watch UConn basketball and recite the rosary every day.
Herbert is survived by his three children, Barrie (Joann) Potter, Laurie (Dr. James Douglas) Smith and Daniel Potter. He also leaves behind his four grandchildren, Lucas Potter, Emmy Lou Potter, Patrick Potter and Abigail Smith.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Allan Rodrigues and the staff of Gaylord Hospital for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Ambrose Parish, 30 Caputo Road, North Branford, CT 06471.
Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Road, North Branford. Interment to follow at Mt. St. Peters Cemetery, 219 New Haven Avenue, Derby.
