Winer, Herbert Isaac
Herbert Isaac Winer, son of the late Herman Leo Winer and Hajnalka Langer Winer, born in New York City Sept. 19, 1921, died in New Haven on Dec. 11, 2019 at the age of 98. Brother of the late Joseph, the late Fruma (late Albert Ginsburgh), the late David (Janet), and the late Louis. Widower of the late Harriet Herzog Winer, and survived by their children, Lise, Daniel and Laura Winer, grandson Joshua Vazquez-Winer, and great-granddaughter Jasmine Vazquez. Beloved husband of Hannah Bress Breitman Winer, and step-father of David Breitman (Kathryn Stuart).
Herbert Winer grew up in Mount Vernon and Spring Valley, NY. He graduated from Yale University Class of '42, where he majored in classics and botany, serving in the U.S. Army in the Pacific during World War II. He completed a PhD in Forestry at Yale, and taught at the Forestry School until moving to Montreal in 1964. There he worked for the Pulp & Paper Research Institute of Canada and then the Forest Engineering Reseach Institute of Canada. In 1979 he became head of woodlands management at Mead in Dayton, Ohio. On retirement, he returned to New Haven, and to the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies, where he taught, guided students, coached cross-cut saw contests, and helped design the School's coat of arms. He was a fellow of Berkeley College and an active supporter of the Forest History Society. A lifelong member of the Reconstructionist movement in Judaism, he served as president of Congregation Dorshei Emet in Montreal, and of the Reconstructionist Federation.
A devoted son and brother, husband and father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Herbert Winer was a mensch, a man of great integrity and high standards, a generous and compassionate person, curious and knowledgeable, and a great wit. He will be sorely missed by extended family, colleagues, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.
Very special thanks to Jane Pettway, and the staff at Coachman Residence for their compassionate care. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Reconstructionist Foundation, the Great Mountain Forest in Falls Village, CT, or a .
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 14, 2019