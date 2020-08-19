Herbert Landorf

Landorf, HerbertHerbert Landorf passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, at the age of 97. He was born and raised in New Haven. He attended Valley Forge Military Academy and served as a commissioned officer in World War II, in which he fought in many famous battles. Upon return from the war, he married Carolyn Brehm, and took over his father's furrier business, Bohan & Landorf. Herb was the gentlest of souls, with a heart of gold, and a light and positive spirit. He knew how to take care of himself, allowed others to take care of him, and gave so much love to others. Herb was a voracious reader and a student of history. He was a fan of tennis, a loyal follower of UConn women's basketball, and an avid swimmer until well into his nineties. Herb is survived by his daughter Hilary and her wife Catherine, his sons Kenneth and Richard, his granddaughter Stefanie Landorf, and his partner Miriam Lillian. His wife Carolyn and son Fred predeceased him. His family thanks the staff at Coachman Square at Woodbridge for their true and compassionate care and concern for Herb. He will be missed by many.Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, August 21, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mishkan Israel Cemetery, Whalley Ave., New Haven. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrnagements. To sign a memorial book please visit: