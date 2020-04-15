|
|
Zaehringher, Herbert O.
Herbert O. Zaehringher of Branford died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Mr. Zaehringher was born in New Haven September 23, 1945, son of the late Otto and Ilse Glatzel Zaehringher. He worked for J. C. Penny as a stock handler for 35 years until retiring.
He is survived by his brother, Stephen (Josephine) Zaehringher of Branford; and his nieces Cindy (Patrick) Oliver of Milford and Debby (Mike) Viscuso of Branford.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made online to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, NY, NY. For online memorial and guestbook see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2020