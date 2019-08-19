|
Katz, Herman "Hy'
Herman "Hy' Katz, 85, of Wallingford, CT passed away on Sunday, August 18 at the Masonic Heath Center after a brief illness. Born in New Haven, he lived there before moving to Wallingford 7 years ago. He was a 1951 graduate of James Hillhouse High School and received an Associate's Degree from the University of Bridgeport. Hy served in the US Army in Korea in the UN Command Military Armistice Commission. He was best known as the owner of Hy's Village Restaurant in the Westville section of New Haven where he served up plenty of humor along with the food for 25 years.
Hy was a volunteer klown for over 50 years with the Pyramid Shriners. Known as "Big Eyes" he marched in parades, visited pediatric hospitals and burn units, and participated in countless fundraising events for non-profit organizations throughout the state. His dedication to community service was recognized nationally when he was selected as one of 100 Real Heroes by Maxwell House in 1992. He also won awards for community service from the , Hamden Probus, CT Valley BBYO, and a Gold Ring award from the Boys and Girls Clubs of New Haven. Hy was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants, and enjoyed attending jai-alai in Milford and Bridgeport.
Along with his loving wife of 60 years, Karol, he leaves his son Stuart and Stuart's wife Beth of Roseland, NJ.
Funeral Services will be held at The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven on WEDNESDAY afternoon August 21, at 2:00 p.m., with Interment services to follow in Beth Israel Cemetery, Dudley Ave., Wallingford. Shiva will be Observed on THURSDAY from 1-3 p.m. then 6:30- 8:30 p.m. at the family's home in Wallingford.
Donations in Hy's memory can be Sent to or the Masonic Charity Foundation. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2019