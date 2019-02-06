Kauz , Herman

Known for his always huge smile and sometimes long ponytail, Herman Kauz passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Herman will be missed greatly by all those who knew him. He had a nature so gentle dragonflies would land right on his finger, and the ability to become friends with everyone he met. Most recently Herman could be found reconnecting with friends and soaking up all the little joys of life. He loved nature, golf, his job with Simmons Quality Home Improvement and the carpentry work they did, creating works of art with found driftwood and shells, and most of all his daughter Shannon. Herman is survived by daughter Shannon (Sanders) Yergan, her mother Barbara Sanders, grandson-to-be Max Yergan (due May 2019), son-in-law Christopher Yergan, father Herman P. Kauz, sister Emiko Kauz, and his wide network of chosen family, his friends. Celebration of Life calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7th at Swan Funeral Home in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Friends of Hammonasset for preservation of the beach, wetlands, and trails in his honor. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 6, 2019