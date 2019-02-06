Home
Services
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
For more information about
Herman Kauz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Kauz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman Kauz


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Herman Kauz Obituary
Kauz , Herman
Known for his always huge smile and sometimes long ponytail, Herman Kauz passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Herman will be missed greatly by all those who knew him. He had a nature so gentle dragonflies would land right on his finger, and the ability to become friends with everyone he met. Most recently Herman could be found reconnecting with friends and soaking up all the little joys of life. He loved nature, golf, his job with Simmons Quality Home Improvement and the carpentry work they did, creating works of art with found driftwood and shells, and most of all his daughter Shannon. Herman is survived by daughter Shannon (Sanders) Yergan, her mother Barbara Sanders, grandson-to-be Max Yergan (due May 2019), son-in-law Christopher Yergan, father Herman P. Kauz, sister Emiko Kauz, and his wide network of chosen family, his friends. Celebration of Life calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7th at Swan Funeral Home in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Friends of Hammonasset for preservation of the beach, wetlands, and trails in his honor.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swan Funeral Home
Download Now