Hilda H. Brannigan, age 82, of East Haven, beloved wife of the late Robert J. Brannigan, entered into peaceful rest on Dec. 31, 2019. She was born on Nov. 7, 1937 in Bridgeport and was the daughter of the late Martin and Eva (Seifried) Hofmeister. Hilda was an accounting clerk at New Haven Savings Bank and previously worked at Milford Rivet, Golden Hill Health Care Center, The Bridgeport Post, and Mechanics and Farmers. She volunteered at Milford Hospital for 25 years and also at Trinity Church on the Green in New Haven where she enjoyed crafting for the annual Christmas Bizarre. She is survived by her devoted children, John Brannigan (Eileen) of New Haven, William Brannigan of NC, Douglas Brannigan (Brenda) of Milford and Barbara-Ann Brannigan of East Haven, four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Brannigan, Jaclyn Euskolitz, John and Ethan Brannigan. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Francine Hofmeister of Milford and brother-in-law, David Winblad of East Haven and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, William Hofmeister and sister-in-law, Kathleen (Brannigan) Winblad.A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25th at 9 a.m. at The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 at St. Ann Church (St. Raphael Parish.) Interment in King's Highway Cemetery, Milford. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 8:15 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, please visit
www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 19, 2020