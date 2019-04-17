Haire, Hilda M.

Entered into rest on April 12, 2019, Hilda Maud Haire, 95, wife of the late Joseph I. Haire, Sr., formerly of Hamden; mother of Joseph I. Haire, Jr. (Mary), John A. Haire (Barbara Melotto), and Jeanette (Manuel) DaSilva; sister of the late Joan and Maurice Coles; grandmother of Angela and Richard Wallace, Melissa and Vincent Torfason, Alan and Katherine DaSilva, Nathan and Jessica DaSilva, Greg and April DaSilva, Morgan Martell; great-grandmother of Anna Grace Wallace, Kaelin and Wyeth DaSilva, Lillian and Noah DaSilva, Tristan and Aiden Martell, Dakota and Skylar DaSilva. She was born in Geddington, England on April 27, 1923, daughter of the late Arthur and Kate Cooper Coles. Prior to retirement she was a seamstress for over 50 years. The family wishes to thank Tess Dube, Lisa Egan, Shannon Artes, Ellen Leslie and the rest of the staff at Branford Hills for the care and compassion given to Hilda.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Branford Hills Health Care Center, 189 Alps Road, Branford, CT 06405 Attn: Tess Dube Recreation Dept.