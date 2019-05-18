Resources More Obituaries for Hilde Zacks Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hilde Zacks

Obituary Condolences Flowers Zacks, Hilde

Hilde Keblowsky Zacks was born on February 22, 1932 in Stockheim, Germany. She was raised on the family farm in the village of Rabertshausen in Hesse. The family moved to Frankfurt am Main, where they were bombed out during World War II, and returned to Rabertshausen, where from her windows she could see the bombs falling. Her experiences during and after the war led to a lifelong abhorrence to all war and authoritarianism. Following the war, she moved back to Frankfurt and worked briefly as a nurse's aide in a hospital and as a tour guide. She then worked in the American Army Post Exchange, where she taught herself English in order to communicate with the G.I. customers. She then moved to Schweinfurt, again working at the PX, where she met her husband, Ronald Zacks, on the first day of his arrival in Germany as an American G.I. They married on Valentine's Day 11 months later and came to Ron's hometown of Hamden, Connecticut in November 1959. She bore three beautiful daughters, Stephanie, Jeanette, and Michelle, for whom she sewed all of their clothes, as well as her own. She taught German and English at the Berlitz School of Language, eventually becoming Director, from which she retired in 1990. She traveled many times to Germany and England, and also thirteen other countries and twenty other states. She was a highly accomplished home cook, seamstress, and autodidact, with a passion for literature, classical music and opera, history, and philosophy. She was an excellent dancer and loved the tango. At the time of her death, she was teaching herself Italian. In later life, she suffered from multiple illnesses. After 60 years of marriage, she passed on to eternal life on May 16, 2019. Hilde was preceded in death by her mother, Lina Keblowsky, and two brothers, Erwin Mogk and Heinz Mogk. She is survived by her loving family: husband Ronald F. Zacks, daughter Stephanie Crosby (Brian) of York, England, daughter Jeanette Zacks of West Hartford, daughter Michelle Zacks (Eric Applegarth) of Hamden, two grandsons, Joshua Crosby of York and John Crosby (Laura) of Nottingham, England, and two step-grandchildren, Jesse Applegarth and Jack Applegarth, both of Baltimore. She also is survived in Germany by an adoring niece, nephews, cousins, and a sister-in-law. A mass will be held at a later date at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hamden. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to Love146.org, , and any organization working to elect a Democratic Senate and President in 2020. Published in The New Haven Register from May 19 to May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries