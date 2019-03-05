Peterson, Hildegarde

Hildegarde Schenk Peterson, age 88, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 at home with her daughter in Branford. She was a lifetime resident of Hamden. Hilda was born in New Haven March 6, 1930 to the late Edward and Rosina Marie (Korn) Schenk. She attended area schools and was a graduate of Hamden High School. She retired from the Arden House after many years of employment. Hilda was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Mix District Volunteer Fire Department #7. Hilda was an avid sports fan, UCONN Huskies Women's Basketball being her favorite. She enjoyed watching westerns and Hallmark movies, shopping, tending to her flower garden, taking drives, traveling, bowling, frequenting her favorite restaurants, and the companionship of the family dog Brody.

Hilda is survived by her sister, Elaine (Harry) Richetelle of Hamden, her children and grandchildren, Heidi Peterson and her children, Matthew and Karissa Ceniccola, Karen Peterson Gallo and her daughter Emma Gallo, Eric (Gina) Peterson and his son Christopher Peterson, and Robert E. Peterson, Jr. She also leaves her great-granddaughter Kendall Kaminsky, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two grandchildren, Derek Robert and Tara Marie Peterson. Her daughter would like to express sincere gratitude for the many aids, nurses, and caregivers from CT Hospice, especially Jualeia Blue, and the many friends that were there for Hilda throughout her journey.

A celebration of Hilda's life will take place at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, on Wednesday, March 6th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friends are invited to visit with her family at this time. Interment will be private. Gifts in Hilda's memory may be made to the Ronald McDonald House at www.rmhc.org, or to Connecticut Hospice at 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To send a condolence to her family, please see www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 5, 2019