Hildred (Dougherty) Piscatelli
1915 - 2020
Piscatelli , Hildred (Dougherty)
Hildred Piscatelli, 104, of East Haven passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Branford Hills. She was born July 29, 1915 in Canada to the late Charles and Ada (Emsley) Dougherty. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family and preceded in death by her husband Ralph "Tap" Piscatelli, brothers Raymond Dougherty, Ernest Dougherty, John Dougherty; and sisters Lillian Bishop and Gladys Weted. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.
Hildred was a seamstress for many years prior to retirement. She loved to crochet and gave flag blankets to family and friends. She had and loved her dogs and was always helping and caring for family and friends.
Family had a private graveside burial at East Lawn Cemetery in East Haven and under the care of Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789



Published in The New Haven Register on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
