New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Resources
More Obituaries for Hodges Belzona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hodges Belzona

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hodges Belzona Obituary
Belzona, Hodges
Belzona Hodges 96 of West Haven, CT died on July 14, 2019. She was born in Swainsboro, GA, August 5, 1922 to the late Eben Williams and Eliza Harris. She was the wife of the late Samuel Hodges. She leaves to cherish her memories a daughter Carrie Boykin and 2 granddaughters Italy and Imani Setzer and a host of relatives and friends. Mrs. Hodges was predeceased by 4 sisters and 4 brothers. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, July 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Temple FWB Church, 54 Platt St., New Haven, CT. Calling hours 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in Beaverdale Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Hodges Family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McClam Funeral Home
Download Now