|
|
Belzona, Hodges
Belzona Hodges 96 of West Haven, CT died on July 14, 2019. She was born in Swainsboro, GA, August 5, 1922 to the late Eben Williams and Eliza Harris. She was the wife of the late Samuel Hodges. She leaves to cherish her memories a daughter Carrie Boykin and 2 granddaughters Italy and Imani Setzer and a host of relatives and friends. Mrs. Hodges was predeceased by 4 sisters and 4 brothers. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, July 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Temple FWB Church, 54 Platt St., New Haven, CT. Calling hours 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in Beaverdale Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Hodges Family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on July 21, 2019