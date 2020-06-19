Zuraw, Holly M.
Holly M. Zuraw, age 62, entered into eternal rest on June 17, 2020, at Griffin Hospital, following a courageous one-month battle with small cell lung cancer. She was the beloved and devoted wife of Walter M. Zuraw. Holly was born in Derby on August 15, 1957, daughter of the late Pasquale "Patsy" and Angelina LoCascio Nicolari. She was employed as a secretary/bookkeeper for the Seymour Board of Education at Chatfield-LoPresti School for thirty-five years, was an active participant in the Seymour PTA and President of the Seymour Schools Secretaries' Union. Holly enjoyed crafting and loved to entertain and celebrate each holiday with her family. She especially loved Christmas and found great joy in decorating her home each season. In addition to her husband Walter, she leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Jessica Lussier Casini (Matthew) of Ansonia and Heather Zuraw Keogh-Biggs of Beacon Falls, brothers, Frank Nicolari and Pat "Nicky" Nicolari of PA, grandsons, Daniel and Gregory Keogh and Owen Biggs as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, countless friends and second mother to many. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Please wear a mask, practice social distancing and exit immediately after paying your respects. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ansonia Animal Shelter, 1 North Division Street, Ansonia, CT 06401. To sign Holly's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 19, 2020.