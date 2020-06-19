Holly M. Zuraw
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Holly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zuraw, Holly M.
Holly M. Zuraw, age 62, entered into eternal rest on June 17, 2020, at Griffin Hospital, following a courageous one-month battle with small cell lung cancer. She was the beloved and devoted wife of Walter M. Zuraw. Holly was born in Derby on August 15, 1957, daughter of the late Pasquale "Patsy" and Angelina LoCascio Nicolari. She was employed as a secretary/bookkeeper for the Seymour Board of Education at Chatfield-LoPresti School for thirty-five years, was an active participant in the Seymour PTA and President of the Seymour Schools Secretaries' Union. Holly enjoyed crafting and loved to entertain and celebrate each holiday with her family. She especially loved Christmas and found great joy in decorating her home each season. In addition to her husband Walter, she leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Jessica Lussier Casini (Matthew) of Ansonia and Heather Zuraw Keogh-Biggs of Beacon Falls, brothers, Frank Nicolari and Pat "Nicky" Nicolari of PA, grandsons, Daniel and Gregory Keogh and Owen Biggs as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, countless friends and second mother to many. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Please wear a mask, practice social distancing and exit immediately after paying your respects. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ansonia Animal Shelter, 1 North Division Street, Ansonia, CT 06401. To sign Holly's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
June 19, 2020
My prayers and condolences to family and friends. May her memory be eternal.
Bob Kryvanis
June 18, 2020
When you lose someone you love, you gain an angel you know. May there be comfort in knowing that someone so special as Holly will never be forgotten..
Mary Sue Feige
Coworker
June 18, 2020
Thinking of the Zuraw family during this very sad time.
Nicole Rogucki
Friend
June 18, 2020
Praying for friends to comfort you. Faith to uphold you, and loving memories to help you smile again. Are hearts and prayers go out to you Jess, Heather, Walter and family.
Bob and Eileen Wilkinson
Acquaintance
June 18, 2020
So very sorry for your loss.
Pamela Baranowski
Classmate
June 18, 2020
She was a lovely person and I grew up with her as she was a near neighbor of mind!
Diane Demske
Neighbor
June 18, 2020
Walter, Jess, Heather and family, I am very sorry for your loss. Holly was a wonderful friend and co-worker. She had a great sense of humor and we would laugh at work all day. She will be truly missed by all and I will miss her terribly. My prayers are with you all.
Karen Murphy
Coworker
June 18, 2020
It was and always will be a great pleasure knowing such a great person for so many years.
Lou and Diane Enama
Friend
June 18, 2020
My condolences to the family. Thinking of you all during the sad and difficult time. Holly was an amazing woman
Morena Molarella
Acquaintance
June 18, 2020
We are so sorry fot the loss of such a sweet, loving, fun woman. We will always remember our fun trip to New York City. Holly, you will be missed by all. Rest In Peace.
Marie Natalino
Jo-Ann Forslund
Marie Natalino Jo-Ann Forslund
Friend
June 18, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear this news. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. I loved working with Holly. She was always good for a laugh when you needed it the most. She was also always willing to do whatever she could to help someone who needed it. ❤
Ginny Tagliatela
Coworker
June 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of Hollys passing.She was a good person and we had some good conversations at CLS.Prayers to her family and friends.
Becky Hromjak
Coworker
June 18, 2020
Holly you were such a sweet person inside and out, always made people feel comfortable when they were at your house or in your company,you are going to be missed,knowing your not there but, I know you will always be around in spirit.
God Bless You May you rest in Peace.
Love Karen Gallagher
Karen Gallagher
Friend
June 18, 2020
So sorry to hear this. I knew Holly at CLS, and I enjoyed working with her so much. She will be greatly missed.
Teri Haines
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved