Nguyen, Hong
On Monday, August 17, 2020, Hong Nguyen of Branford has passed away peacefully in his hospital bed at Yale New Haven Hospital after a brief illness. To his family and friends he was known by many names. To Lich Nguyen of Branford, he was a devoted and loving husband. To his two daughters, Hang Nguyen of Guilford (husband Hugh Dang) and Niki Nguyen (husband Tuan) of Branford, he was a selfless father. To his four grandchildren, he was a wonderful grandfather. And to all who have known him, he was a beloved friend and person. He was born in the small peninsula of Vietnam on April 25, 1940, as the son of Hoanh and Vy Nguyen. As an adult, he was a fabricator and upholstery worker for various businesses in the New Haven area. And now, he is and will always be missed and loved immeasurably in our hearts and our memories for as long as our own hearts beat and beyond time.
Friends may call Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St. Branford. Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Crematory in New Haven. In memory of the deceased and in lieu of flowers, all donations or gifts given shall be directed to Hai An Temple. Please see his online memorial at www.wsclancy.com
.