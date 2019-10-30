|
McMahon, Hooker
Hooker McMahon, CLU, age 84 of West Haven died of a broken heart in his home of 60 years. Hooker lost his best friend and soulmate Alice who passed away in his loving arms after a courageous two-year battle with cancer on April 18, 2019. Hooker and Alice met in 1949 at St. Lawrence Grammar School and married in 1957 during his senior year in college. Hooker, a lifelong West Havener, was born in New Haven, the Son of the late Francis and Roean (Swift) McMahon, brother of Francis "Clipper" (Ann) McMahon of Plymouth, MA and Roean "Gari" (Martin) Glennon of Hull, MA. Hooker and Alice were the parents of Mary-Alison Murphy of CO, James R. (Amy) McMahon III of Guilford, Kerstin (Mohsen) Rigi of ID, Michael McMahon of Canada and Paul (Aarti) McMahon of Fairfield, grandparents of 20, and great-grandparents of 13. An outstanding three-sport athlete, Hooker turned down offers to play pro baseball with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds and Brooklyn Dodgers to attend UCONN on a full baseball scholarship where he was also a member of the UCONN basketball team. Hooker was a member of the first UCONN team to play in the college World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. A catastrophic knee injury during an intermural college basketball game prematurely ended a bright baseball future and athletics altogether. Hooker loved West Haven and was raised in the house his grandfather built at 14 East Brown Street. Hooker was an active member of his community, a handful of his many community contributions were: West Haven Biddy Basketball League, Pres., Coach, Sponsor; West Haven Biddy Basketball Fundamental League Founder, West Haven Allied League (Middle and parochial schools) co-founder; West Haven Twilight League Manager (1954 Batting Champ 471 average) West Haven High School Asst. Football Coach, West Haven Midget Football Asst. Coach; Don Brereton, Colonial Park League Coach; Shore Haven Little League Coach; West Haven Little League Coach; West Haven Babe Ruth Coach, Treasurer City of West Haven; West Haven Rotary; West Haven Hook & Ladder Co. No. 1, Life Member; West Haven Jaycees President and Treasurer Emeritus, West Haven Elks Lodge #1537, 63-year Life Member, Seth Haley PTA director, FRIEND, CONFIDANT and MENTOR. A Solemn Requiem Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Christ the King Church, 209 Tackora Trail, Ridgefield, CT on THURSDAY at 9:30 am. Calling hours will be 4 to 7 pm FRIDAY at the West Haven Funeral Home located across from the West Haven Green at 662 Savin Avenue. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Mass cards and kind words about Hooker may be forwarded to the McMahons at PO BOX 473 West Haven, CT 06516. To leave online condolences for the family, please visit our website at
