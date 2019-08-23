|
|
Cordts, Hope E.
Hope E. Cordts of Guilford entered God's heavenly kingdom on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Shoreline of Clinton. She was the wife of the late William J. Cordts. Hope was born in New Haven July 14, 1926, daughter of the late Harold and Frances Kane Reed. She worked as a craft instructor for many years at the Guilford Senior Center and was a lead member in the Senior Citizen Band. Hope was considered a Master Gardner for her passion for various and rare plantings of wildflowers, herbs and vegetables. A consistent award winner many times over for Best in Show for her creativity in flower arrangements, herbal displays and home-grown vegetables were achieved at the annual Guilford Fair. She was a longtime member of Trinity Church in Branford and later in life of Christ Church in Guilford. Her love of singing was most enjoyed while singing in the church choir. Her desire to volunteer in support of veterans led her to join and contribute for many years in the Guilford Ladies Auxiliary VFW. You would often find her on Saturday mornings at Dudley Farm in Guilford displaying and selling her garden vegetables, crafts and floral arrangements. She was always helping others and her crafty sense of humor kept people smiling.
Hope is survived by her sons, Tim (Jay) Pacileo of Guilford, Jim (Dana) Pacileo of Collierville, TN, and David (Tammy) Pacileo of Guilford; her sister Beverly Czepiga of West Haven; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by four brothers and one sister.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Monday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. A funeral service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Branford on Tuesday at 1:00 P.M., with burial to follow in West Side Cemetery in Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main Street, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019