Howard William Creaser, 90, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 at home at The Hearth at Tuxis Pond in Madison, Connecticut with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Gwendolyn Perry Creaser since 1999.
William was predeceased by his devoted wife of 32 years, Eileen Roehl Creaser in 1987 and by brothers Daniel Patterson, James Creaser, Neil Creaser and Duncan Creaser and sisters Hazel Kaiser, Jessie Stefanov and Anne Harpell.
William was born on September 24, 1929 in New Haven, CT to the late John and Florence (Patterson) Creaser. He was the youngest of eight children and liked to acknowledge being the first and only to be born in the U.S. after the family had arrived from Riverport, Nova Scotia. Having spent most of his summers as a teenager in Nova Scotia, William developed great pride in his family, heritage and traditions in Lunenburg County and Cape Breton Island. Through summer vacations, he fostered in his own family and grandchildren a similar appreciation of and connection to the enchantment of the coastline of Nova Scotia and Cape Breton Island. His love of the water influenced his decision to settle his family in Madison during 1968.
William was a 1947 graduate of Commercial High School in New Haven where he met his high school sweetheart Eileen. He was a proud member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War, serving within Counter Intelligence Corp (CIC) at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in Fontainebleau, France through 1953. Returning from service, he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Quinnipiac University. He enjoyed a long professional career from his days as a senior executive for Connecticut Medical Service in New Haven, to his retirement as a Vice President from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Connecticut.
He is survived by his loving sons William H. Creaser (Andrea), Thomas P. Creaser (Mary) and daughters Cathleen Marsh (Rockwell) and Barbara Cook (Kenneth). Grandchildren include Eileen, Anna, James, Caroline, Diana, Katy and Eric. Through his marriage with Gwendolyn, he is also survived by her sons Steve Moffitt (Sherry) and David Moffitt (Kathy), and daughters Leslie Guglielmo (Russell), Pamela Dodge (Brian) and Sue Norton (George) and their children.
William was a dedicated and devoted family man. He enjoyed coaching Madison Little League Baseball for many years, sharing his love of sailing with his children, and, throughout his life, golf, travel, woodworking, and attending Madison 4th of July parades and Westbrook Musters. He was an avid fan of UConn Women's Basketball, the New York Giants and the New England Patriots. He was a member of the Madison Country Club and St. Margaret's Church for many years. He enjoyed a great lobster roll, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
A private service and burial was held at West Cemetery in Madison on April 2, 2020 with Military Funeral Honors and the stirring sounds of a bagpiper evoking the spirit of William's treasured Nova Scotia. Swan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 15, 2020