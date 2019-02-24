New Haven Register Obituaries
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Howard Gesner
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
210 Church Street
Naugatuck, CT
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
210 Church Street
Naugatuck, CT
Howard E. "Butch" Gesner Jr., 62, peacefully entered into eternal rest on February 14, 2019 at YNHH with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Sandra Goff Hughes Gesner. Butch was born in New Haven on Sept. 1, 1956, son of the late Howard E. Gesner Sr. and Catherine Eleanor Bellmore Gesner. He was employed at Bellmore Johnson Tool in Hamden and later at Advanced Products in Wallingford. Butch was a "true lover" of the sport of hockey and was proudest of coaching the former Budmen hockey team of the New Haven Senior Hockey League. He was a member and supporter of several American Hockey League Booster Clubs. Butch was also a long-time communicant of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Naugatuck where he was a founding member of their Healing Team Ministry. In addition to his wife Sandra, he is survived by a son, Philip C. Hughes III of Naugatuck, grandsons, Gunther Moeckel and Zachary Rossi and their much loved parents Kim and Greg Rossi, several cousins, especially Mary Pat Dalton and numerous friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Butch's funeral on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 210 Church Street in Naugatuck, for a Requiem Mass. Visiting will take place in the church from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the memorial fund dedicated to the needs of the Healing Team Ministry at St. Michael's. Please make checks payable to St. Michael's Church and indicate "Healing Team Ministry" in the memo. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
