Nichols, Howard Elbert
Howard Elbert Nichols, 90, of Milford, beloved husband of 63 years to Donna Nichols, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020. Born on December 16, 1929 in Easton, CT he was the son of the late Elbert and Myrtle Nichols. Howard graduated from Bassick High School before meeting his wife at the roller skating rink in her home town of Monroe. As a young man he joined the Freemasonry and was active with the Masonic fraternity for many years. He worked first in the family dairy and later as a foreman for a few ice cream distributors including Sealtest and Delsey Distributors. Later in life, he traveled extensively with his wife, most recently to Austria and Prague where he celebrated his 90th birthday. His favorite trip was a river cruise up the Rhine. He also enjoyed a good game of cards, country line dancing and video games.
Along with his wife, Howard leaves behind his children, Darline Barlow of Plymouth and Colleen (William) Anderson of Madison; grandchildren, Bryan Warren, Heather Barlow, and Morgan and Brooke Anderson; and many extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by his daughter, Dawn Warren; and siblings, Arthur Nichols, Muriel Thomas, Doris Nichols, and Beatrice Woodward.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 18, 2020.