In North Haven, August 21, 2020 Howard J. Hunt, Jr. 89, of New Haven. Husband of the late Hazel Hunt. Loving father of Gail Harvey of New Haven, Patricia Hunt (Abdullah) of West Haven and Stephen Hunt (Marygrace) of Hamden. Also survived by his cherished granddaughter Kimberly Rowland (Sean), and 2 great-grandchildren Makenzie and Matthew Rowland. Howard was born in Brooklyn, NY December 21, 1930 son of the late Howard J. and Loretta Hunt, Sr. Prior to his retirement he worked for the City of New Haven. Mr. Hunt was a friend of Bill W. for 68 years. Howard was a left handed pitcher in the KOM minor leagues in 1950-1951 and was invited to join the Brooklyn Dodger organization. Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in All Saints Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery office at 9:45 a.m. Masks will be required by all that attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Matt Talbot Retreat Group 28, 161 James St., Morristown, NJ 07960. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com