Irving Jr., Howard S.
Howard S. Irving Jr. (1949-2019) passed peacefully at Greenwich Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. Born in the Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Howard S. Irving Sr. and Carol Irving. He is survived by his beloved wife, daughter and three sons, Bobbi, Summer, Stephen (Elise), Matthew (Lora), and Christopher. He leaves behind two sisters, Susan Irving Krause and Lynn Irving, several nieces and nephews, two grandchildren, and was pre-deceased by his brothers, Stephen and William.
Howard was known for his entrepreneurial skills in the insurance, construction management and real estate markets. He was a devoted Yankees fan, having grown up a baseball's throw away from Yankee Stadium, and he was also an avid supporter of the UConn Women's Basketball team. On a beautiful day, he lived for a good game of golf, but most of all, he loved to be at home with his family.
Blessed with a photographic memory, Howard was a "walking encyclopedia" of knowledge and an accomplished and swift New York Times crossword puzzle finisher. As a connoisseur of fine dining, he became a skilled gourmet cook, much to the delight of his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all whose lives he came to touch.
A memorial will be held in his honor on Saturday, January 11th at 4 o'clock at the First Presbyterian Church in Greenwich, CT. All are welcome. Please see online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.
But come ye back when summer's in the meadow,
Or when the valley's hushed and white with snow.
For you will bend and tell me that you love me,
And I shall sleep in peace until you come to me!
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 5, 2020