Howard Joseph Travers, of West Hartford, son the late Howard Travers and Catherine Foley, predeceased by his sister Marcella Lyons, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at home after a prolonged illness. Born in New Haven, as a youth, he was a proud member of St. Brendan's Fife and Drum Corps. In later years, he was a lector at both St. Brendan's Church and the Church of St. Timothy. A graduate of Hillhouse High School and Fairfield University, he spent over 30 in the telecommunication field, starting at SNET. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Shay, daughter Katherine of West Hartford, son Major John Travers, Ret. (Sandra) of Shrewsbury, MA. Daughter Jane (Bill) Richards, Middletown, son Paul (Judy) West Hartford, daughter Maura Douglas (Scott), Germantown, WI. His beloved grandchildren are Sean, Meghan and Devin Travers, Allison, Patrick and Sara Richards, James and Michael Travers, Katie and Melissa Douglas, and great-grandchildren, Jaiden Rivera and Landyn Richards. Howard was proud of his son's journey as a diaconal candidate, accordingly, donations may be made to the Archdiocese of Hartford Pastoral Center, Office of the Diaconate, 467 Bloomfield, CT, 06002. Due to the pandemic, funeral and burial are private. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 29, 2020.
