Brown, Jr., Hoyte G.

Hoyte G. Brown, Jr. of Northford, Connecticut died March 12, 2019 at 83 years of age after a long battle with Alzheimer's. His beloved wife of 53 years, Mary Jane Brown, predeceased him. He was born in Wallingford, Connecticut and was raised in West Haven, the son of the late Hoyte G. Brown, Sr. and Martha Brown. He graduated from West Haven High School and entered the United States Air Force where he was a drill sergeant based primarily in Illinois and Arizona. Shortly after his return from the service he was in the property and casualty insurance business, ultimately starting his own property and casualty insurance agency, The Hoyte Brown Agency, that was successful for many years. He turned his interests to financial planning where he was the President of Creative Financial Planning Corporation and the first President of the Connecticut Financial Planners Association and Connecticut Life Underwriters Association. His son, David S. Brown, joined him in that business and is the current present President of the same. He was an active politician working on many state and municipal committees. He was the first Mayor of North Branford, Connecticut and a State Representative, representing the 86th district. He was member of the State Finance Committee, among others. He was very active at St. Monica's Church in Northford as a Commentator for over 40 years and a consistent member of the finance committee. He was a member of the Farms Country Club in Wallingford where he enjoyed playing golf and tennis. He is a former President of that club. He enjoyed his family, traveling with his wife and the company of friends. His Saturday nights were often spent playing Pinochle with William and Rachel Holohan of Branford, the best friends one can have. He is survived by his beloved children, Laurie Timmons and her husband James of Northford, David Brown and his wife Mary of Wallingford and Donald Brown and his wife Karen of Madison. He was the loving grandfather of Lisa Bohannon of Wallingford, David A. Brown of Vail, Colorado, Chelsea Brown of Clinton, Hannah Brown of Boston, Massachusetts, Kyle Brown of Madison, and was predeceased by his beloved granddaughter, Sarah Timmons. He is survived by his great grandchildren, Briana and Jayden Bohannon, Marina Timmons and Jamie Nastri. He is survived by his sister Patricia Brown of West Haven. His brothers Richard Wesley of Wallingford, "Van" Brown of Wallingford, and sisters Rita Wesley and Adele Wesley of Perth Amboy, New Jersey, have predeceased him. All of our gratitude to Marcia Cieslukowski, his faithful and loving friend.

Special thanks is given to "Tuli" (Siphelele Ntuli), his loyal aide, who provided him with impeccable around the clock care for years.

The visiting hours will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Monica Church at 10:00. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2019