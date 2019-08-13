|
Angelico, HR
HR Angelico, 39, of Wallingford, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Stacey Angelico and adoring father of Gianna, his "Kiddo". HR was born in New Haven on October 16, 1979 and was the son of Henry R. Angelico Sr. and Anne Teodosio Angelico. He was the brother of Brian and his wife Dina, uncle to their children Kayla and Lorenzo. He was also the brother of Lenora Dahlin. HR was the son-in-law of Debbie DiTota and the late Donald DiTota. Also the brother-in-law of Jessica and Robert Paskiewicz, and uncle to their daughter Charlotte Rose. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Prior to joining the Gould Insurance Group, he co-founded North of Havana Cigar & Lounge of North Haven. HR was a member of the New Haven Country Club and the Quinnipiac Chamber of Commerce.
HR was passionate about entertaining and could often be found with a cigar in one hand, a craft beer in the other while standing by his Weber grill preparing a smoked BBQ meal for his friends and family. One of HR's most admirable qualities was his innate ability to connect with others on a personal level, quickly making friends wherever he went. He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan and ran a long standing fantasy football league amongst his friends. This was one of the places that his incredible sense of humor shined through as his weekly updates were anxiously awaited by all. Of all things, his quick wit, candor and biting humor will be missed most because they were a combination of traits that only he could pull off.
The visiting hours will be Thursday, August 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home located at 36 Washington Ave. Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Friday, August 16, at 11:30 a.m. to attend a Mass of Christian burial. The committal service will immediately follow at St. John's Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gianna Angelico Education Fund at any Webster Bank location. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 14, 2019