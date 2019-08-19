New Haven Register Obituaries
Hubert Nelson Warren


1943 - 2019
Hubert Nelson Warren Obituary
Warren , Hubert Nelson
Hubert Warren, 75 passed away Aug. 14, 2019. He was the son of the late Doctor and Connie Warren, born in Clinton, NC on Dec. 1, 1943. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife Mae Warren; children Pia Grasty (Anthony), Johnny Warren (Zanetta) and Hubert Warren (Fredia) along with a host of other relatives who loved him deeply. A celebration of life will be held Thurs. Aug. 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Community Baptist Church, 143 Shelton Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Warren family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2019
