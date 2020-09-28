SACCO, HUMBERT V. JR
Humbert V. Sacco, Jr. was born on March 31, 1933 in New Haven to Humbert and Anna Consiglio Sacco. Bert grew up in New Haven's Annex neighborhood and with childhood friends played baseball and hung out in an informal group called the "Annex Boys Club." During his youth, he played piano with the "Melody Five," a local band. Bert attended New Haven public schools and graduated from Wilbur Cross High School in 1951. He attended Yale University and graduated in 1955, earning a Bachelor of Engineering degree. After serving in the Air Force ROTC at Yale, he served in the Air Force at a radar station in northeastern Washington State. He returned to New Haven and married Carol Louise Connolly on December 28, 1957. In addition to his wife Carol, he leaves his son David Sacco and wife Amy Brewer; his daughter Joyce Sacco, husband Steven Schwartz and grandson, Jacob; his daughter Diane Marquis and grandchildren William, Johnathan, Hailey and Daniel Humbert Marquis; his son Paul Sacco, wife Kathy Carney Sacco and granddaughters Carolyn and Hope; and his son Mark Sacco and his husband Ken Lima. Bert worked as a civil engineer and planner and spent most of his career with TPA Design Group beginning in 1965; eventually becoming Principal and Chairman of the firm. He retired in 2019 after working on private and public projects throughout Connecticut and New England. Notable achievements include Evergreen Woods, Oxford Greens, Brass Mill Center, North Haven Commons, Milford
Crossing, Foote Park, Wolfe Park, Ronald McDonald House and many New Haven parks. He chaired the New Haven Chamber of Commerce and served organizations including the Hospital of St. Raphael and Ronald McDonald House. We will remember him for his devotion to his wife Carol, his children and grandchildren, the City of New Haven, Yale University, and the New York Yankees. And of course, a lifelong love of trains both large and very small. Memorial contributions may be made to the Yale Club of New Haven Scholarship Fund (https://www.ycnh.org
; click on Donation, and please add a note on the "special instructions to the seller" line) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now
).
The visiting hours will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at Saint Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven, on Friday morning at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com