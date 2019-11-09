|
Acampora, Ida
Ida Acampora, age 93, of New Haven, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at CT Hospice with her family by her side. She was born on August 2, 1926 in New Haven, daughter of the late Alphonse and Theresa Rosarario. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter Acampora. Loving mother of Alphonse (Karen) Acampora Sr. of West Haven, and Mark Acampora Sr. of East Haven. Beloved grandmother of Richard (Joan) Acampora of Meriden, Alphonse (Natalie) Acampora Jr. of West Haven, Nicholas (Ericka) Acampora of New Haven, Mark Acampora Jr. of East Haven, and Amanda Acampora of East Haven. Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. Ida was predeceased by her 2 sisters, Ray Palmeri and Viola Proto, and her 3 brothers Pat Paoillo, Armand Paolillo, and Orlando Paolillo. She worked as a seamstress and dress maker for many years.
All funeral services have been completed and entrusted to Hamden Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2019