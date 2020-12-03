1/1
Ida Ferraiolo
1926 - 2020
Ferraiolo, Ida
Ida Stellato Ferraiolo of Branford passed away peacefully at home December 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Jack Ferraiolo. Ida was born in New Haven August 22, 1926 a daughter of the late Francesco and Concetta Papa Stellato. Before retiring, she was a secretary at McDonald Construction and most recently, she volunteered at the Branford Community Dining Room. She is the great-aunt of Michele (Robert) Sember, Nicole (Michael) Morrison and Michael (Alicia) Genovese. Aunt of Andy Maio, Frank Salzano, Frank Stellato, James DeBrigita and Frank Genovese. Great-great-aunt of RJ, Daniel and Ryan Sember Jacob and Joshua Morrison and Julia and Alison Genovese. Sister of the late Nicolina Salzano, Laura Morico, Jennie Maio, Julia DeBrigita, Marie Gamberdella, John, Frank and Anthony Stellato.
Visiting hours will be Monday morning from 9-10:15 a.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford and will be live-streamed through the Iovanne Funeral Home Facebook page. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. For those attending, masks and social distancing are mandatory. Memorial contributions may be made to the Branford Community Dining Room, 30 Harrison Avenue, Branford, CT 06405. Share a memory, click the link for live-stream service and sign Ida's guestbook online at www.iovanne.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Iovanne Funeral Home
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
