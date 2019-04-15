|
|
Shiner, Ida
Ida (Harrison) Shiner, 92, of Hamden, devoted wife of 50 years to the late Marvin Shiner, died on Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019. Ida was born in New Haven, June 22, 1926, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Fannie (Chepovsky) Harrison. Beloved Mother of Ellen Dworkin (Kenneth) of North Haven, Steven Shiner of Hamden and Missy Cox (Michael) of Midletown. Dear Sister of the late Gertrude Bauman. Cherished Grandmother of Rebecca Szrejna (Brett), Craig Shiner (Abby), Amanda Rosen (Andrew) and Paul Dworkin (Amanda Smith). Treasured Great-Grandmother of Tyler, Connor, Josh, Hunter, Hannah, Dahlia
Funeral Services at Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Ave., Hamden WEDNESDAY morning, Apr. 17th at 10:00 o'clock with Interment Services to follow at Cong. Sinai Memorial Park, Farwell St., West Haven. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Temple Beth Sholom, the , or to the Masonic Home & Hospital. A Period of Mourning will be observed at 75 Washington Ave., Bldg. 8, Apt. 304 on Wed. following the service until 3:30 and 6:30-8:30, Thurs., 1-3:30 and 6:30 - 8:00, Fri. 1-3:30. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2019