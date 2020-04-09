|
WEINBERGER, Ida Thelma
In loving memory, Ida was born on November 23, 1922 and passed away on April 4, 2020 at the age of 97. She is survived by her loving sons Philip (Jill) and Ben (Loretta), her sister Sylvia, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Ida was predeceased by her loving husband Jacob of 50 years. Services were held in Hollywood, Florida. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein (305) 932-2700. A private period of mourning will be observed.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020