1/1
Ida Tripp O'Connor
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'Connor, Ida Tripp
Ida Tripp O'Connor, age 93, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. Born in New Haven, on March 3, 1927, a daughter of Charles and Mildred Tripp. A lifelong resident of West Haven, Ida was predeceased by her loving husband, James O'Connor. She leaves her devoted daughters, Patricia (Thomas) O'Connor, Susan (William) Burr, and Dr. Joan O'Connor, her beloved grandchildren James, Brian, Michael and Amy, and nine cherished great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Ida was predeceased by her siblings, Mildred (Lewis), Charles Gusenburg, Charles Tripp and Kenneth Tripp. Ida was a homemaker, and a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved family. Ida's family would like to thank her many caregivers throughout the years, and the wonderful doctors and nurses at Yale-New Haven Hospital, and CT Hospice.
All services are private, and in care of West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ida's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. To leave a message for her family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved