O'Connor, Ida Tripp
Ida Tripp O'Connor, age 93, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. Born in New Haven, on March 3, 1927, a daughter of Charles and Mildred Tripp. A lifelong resident of West Haven, Ida was predeceased by her loving husband, James O'Connor. She leaves her devoted daughters, Patricia (Thomas) O'Connor, Susan (William) Burr, and Dr. Joan O'Connor, her beloved grandchildren James, Brian, Michael and Amy, and nine cherished great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Ida was predeceased by her siblings, Mildred (Lewis), Charles Gusenburg, Charles Tripp and Kenneth Tripp. Ida was a homemaker, and a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved family. Ida's family would like to thank her many caregivers throughout the years, and the wonderful doctors and nurses at Yale-New Haven Hospital, and CT Hospice.
All services are private, and in care of West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ida's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
. To leave a message for her family, please visitwww.westhavenfuneral.com
.