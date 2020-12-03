1/1
Idella M. Mann
Mann, Idella M.
SEYMOUR, CT: Idella M. Mann, age 93 of Seymour, she entered into peaceful rest on December 1, 2020 at the Griffin Hospital, Derby. She was the beloved wife of 74 years to the late Ralph W. Mann. Idella was born December 13, 1926 in Astoria, L.I., NY, daughter of the late Sherman and Viola (Watrous) Avery. Idella graduated from Derby High School and Mt. Ida College in MA, where she studied to become a Flight Attendant. She spent time helping in the office of Ralph Mann & Sons, the family business. She also was a volunteer at Griffin Hospital for many years as well as the Red Cross and the Girl Scouts. Mrs. Mann was an active member of the Seymour Congregational Church for 66 years where she sang in the choir and served on various committees in her younger years. Idella was an accomplished pianist and vocalist. Idella will be fondly remembered as "the sweetest, kindest, most thoughtful loving person who was loved by all."
Idella leaves her loving family including her daughter, Connie Wiesniak (Stanley) of Oxford, and her son, Craig Mann (Michelle) of Woodbridge; a brother William Harrison of Ansonia; grandchildren, Stacey and Michael Johnson, Ryan and Jeannine Mann, Craig Michael Mann, Carly and Richard Papscoe; also great-grandchildren, Camden and Brielle Mann, Grace Erodici and Mackenzie Lucas. Her brother Sherman Avery predeceased her. There are no calling hours. Services are private. A Memorial Service in celebration of her life will be announced in the springtime. Memorial Gifts may be sent to the Seymour Congregational Church, 45 Broad St., Seymour, CT 06483. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour. Please share a memory at www.hullfh.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 3, 2020.
